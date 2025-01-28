Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelsey Parker has suggested that her new baby’s name could include a touching tribute to her late husband Tom Parker.

Kelsey married The Wanted singer in 2018 and the pair welcomed two children together, Aurelia, who is now five, and Bodhi, four.

Parker died in 2022 after being diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer aged 33.

The mother of two has announced that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, the 27-year-old tree surgeon Will Lindsay, who she met by chance on a night out. Kelsey is due in June and has described her third pregnancy as a “happy accident”.

She revealed that her daughter Aurelia made a sweet suggestion that if the baby were a boy, she’d like it to be named “Parker” after her father.

Kelsey said: “I feel like Aurelia’s been in this world before. And when I was eight weeks pregnant, she came up and started talking to a baby in my tummy.

“Will and I just looked at each other in total disbelief! She has also said she’d like the baby to be called ‘Parker’ if it’s a boy!” she told OK! Magazine.

She revealed that being pregnant was “amazing but also bittersweet” given that she and Tom had hoped to have four children together.

open image in gallery Kelsey Parker pictured with children Aurelia and Bodhi ( Getty Images )

Kelsey said that she felt as though Tom has been sending her signs throughout her pregnancy and that he’s given her his blessing.

“I’m very spiritual and so is Will,” she said. “Especially after he lost his dad, he believes in signs from loved ones, like me – and I’ve had so many from Tom. Will’s seen them too – he doesn’t think I’m crazy.”

open image in gallery Kelsey and her boyfriend Will Lindsay ( Instagram/Being_Kelsey )

On Christmas Day, Kelsey said that a candle suddenly flew off the fireplace and crashed to the floor, and she took it as a sign from her late husband.

“Tom does lights and TVs a lot, too. We’ve been in bed and at 1am the TV comes on by itself. So many things happen,” she said.

She continued: “I honestly think Tom must have brought Will to me. I wasn’t actively dating or on the apps, then Will appeared. I feel Tom’s presence. I do feel Tom guides me.”

open image in gallery Kelsey and Tom Parker pictured in 2021 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Speaking about telling Parker’s family about her pregnancy, Kelsey said it was an emotional moment – but they ultimately gave her their blessing and full support.

“Tom’s mum Noreen gave me her blessing instantly. She can’t wait to have another grandchild. All I care about is that both our families and Tom’s family are happy,” said Kelsey.

“Noreen is the most amazing lady. After Tom passed, she said to me, ‘As long as you’re happy Kels, whatever you do, we will always support you and be happy for you.’ We’ve all been through so much together. But I’m here and bringing another baby into the world.”

Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of boy band The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles including “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came” before splitting in 2014.