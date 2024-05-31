Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are officially back together

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together.

After a cheeky hangout at a post-2024 Met Gala party and their recent romantic escapade in Miami, the former pair – who originally split in December 2023 – are dating again.

In a May 30 People exclusive, a source close to the pair confirmed the 818 Tequila creator and the Puerto Rican artist were officially a couple. According to the insider, their breakup last year was amicable, and now, following months of missing each other, they’re pursuing a romantic relationship again.

“It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out,” the source told People. “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.”

The duo was rumored to be more than friends beginning in February 2023, after dining with Jenner’s besties – Justin and Hailey Bieber – and starring in Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci Valigeria campaign a few months later.

A separate source speaking to People explained why they split after 10 months together, telling the outlet that Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, were reportedly “not on the same page in life”.

Acccording to the source, spending some time apart has allowed them to come back together with fresh perspectives.

“It’s like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out,” the second insider said. “They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again.”

On May 27, footage of the reality star and the “Diles” artist inside Kaseya Center was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the account Pop Base. Excited fans eagerly watched as Jenner wrapped her arm around Bad Bunny, leading him alongside what appeared to be a stage.

The Daily Mail confirmed the supermodel was present for two of the music icon’s shows. What’s more, the pair spent time dining together at Gekko, Bad Bunny’s Japanese-inspired restaurant, and the Miami staple spot, Casadonna.

Kendall Jenner with her arm wrapped around Bad Bunny in the Kaseya Center ( Pop Base on X )

Jenner and Bad Bunny have shared an obvious love for fashion throughout their on-and-off relationship. In fact, the two appeared to reconnect at an after-party for the Met Gala, otherwise referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out”.

For the 2024 “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” affair, the “MONACO” artist was a co-chair alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez. Bad Bunny donned a Maison Margiela ensemble, while Jenner wore archival Alexander McQueen for Givenchy.

Later, following dinner inside The Met, Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed together at a post-gala party, prompting viewers to question whether they were going to rekindle their romance.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jenner and Bad Bunny for comment.