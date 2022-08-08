Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kesha posed in one of her newest outfits over the weekend, as she wore a sheer black dress while out to dinner in California on Saturday.

In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the 35-year-old singer could be seen in all-black outfit, consisting of a sheer mesh dress that had a bateau neckline and laced up long sleeves.

Underneath the dress, she wore a pair of black high-waisted underwear. She completed the look with a pair of black heels and purse, while her hair was styled in high bun.

The “Praying” singer also posed in a navy trench coat that had a string attached to it, which tied around her waist

While out and about in Santa Monica and eating at Giorgio Baldi restaurant, Kesha was also seen with her mother, Pebe Sebert.

Alongside her daughter, the 66-year-old songwriter wore a long white dress and a pair of black sandals.

The photos also showed that the duo was joined by a friend, who wore an all black outfit that featured a mini-dress, leather jacket, and boots.

Kesha’s outing occurred one day after the season finale of her show, Conjuring Kesha, was released. The program features the star studying supernatural subjects, such as the existence of hosts, alongside her different guests.

Following the show’s release last month, the “Tik Tok” singer shared her perspective on ghosts and how she kept an open mind about if they exist or not while filming the show.

“There is energy, everything is made up of energy, so that’s not crazy,” she told ComicBook in July. “That’s science. And then when you start having experiences, once you personally experience something, it’s a little bit more of a confirmation, because you can talk about it or even watch it on TV, and you can sound like a little crazy or kooky, but then once you feel or experience something, it becomes much more real.”