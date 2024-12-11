Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick share marriage revelations in hilarious roast video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have shared some surprising insights into their 35 year marriage.

The Footloose star, 66, and The Closer actor, 59, met on the set of Jan Egleson’s adaptation of Lanford Wilson’s play Lemon Sky and married in 1988. They share two children, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32.

Bacon and Sedgwick, who regularly post videos on social media of them dancing and singing at home, took part in TikTok’s “we listen and we don’t judge” challenge, where people admit secrets to their partner or friends without the risk of being ridiculed.

Bacon went first, telling Sedgwick: “Sometimes, if you’re not home, I’ll walk around, and just yell at you for leaving a lot of drawers and doors open…Just so that I don’t yell at you when you get home.”

Sedgwick then admitted she sometimes leaves beauty products she thinks her husband would benefit from using by the sink so that he’ll use them.

“You’ll use it and you’ll go, ‘Oh that’s really a good thing,’ and I’ll go, ‘Well, I left it there for you,’ because you need it,” she said.

Next, the Footloose star admitted that when his wife had bought a new dress when she was in a “bad mood” years earlier he had lied and said he liked it so her mood didn’t get worse.

“But then I had to double down on it because every time you wear it, I have to say I like it because otherwise…” he said, before adding he calls the gown “the jolly green tote bag”.

Sedgwick then revealed her husband has a wardrobe staple she isn’t too keen on. The Closer star admitted she will often “recycle” Bacon’s crew neck T-shirts because she prefers him in collared shirts.

Showing fans they hadn’t taken any of the revelations to heart, the pair concluded the video with laughter before Sedgwick joked: “So getting a divorce. It’s over.”

Fans were delighted by the surprising insights into Bacon and Sedgwick’s home life.

“Love this relationship. Long-term marriage with laughter and music! Brilliant!!” one person wrote.

“Could you two be any cuter??? I think not!!” another added.

open image in gallery Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick ( Invision )

Back in 2017, Sedgwick cast Bacon in her directorial debut Story of a Girl. However, despite asking for her husband’s opinion on the project, the star made clear she was in charge on set.

Speaking to The Independent, Bacon revealed: “People are extremely tapped into trying to get an inside look at our relationship, and she wanted to make sure that the crew understood that she was in charge.

And so she said, ‘You’ve got to just cool it with the taking-over thing.’ And I heard her loud and clear.”

open image in gallery Bacon in ‘Story of a Girl’ ( Bettina Strauss )

Despite their romantic relationship, the couple routinely work together on big projects. Before Story of a Girl, Bacon directed Sedgwick in Losing Chase, Loverboy and The Closer.

“If you have a couple that’s going to be working together on the set, everybody’s knee-jerk reaction is that it’s going to be problematic,” Bacon reflected.

“People just can’t wait for that. ‘Ooo, what’s going on?’ There’s a lot of jokes: Now he’s ordering her around, now she’s ordering him around.”