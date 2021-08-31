Khloe Kardashian has been accused of fat-shaming after comments she made about people who struggle with their weight in a 2019 interview resurfaced.

In October 2019, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, where she spoke about mental health, fitness and wellness.

However, at one point during the interview, the former Revenge Body host made comments criticising people who “won’t change their diet” that many have construed as fatphobic.

“I can’t stand people who are, like, eating a bucket of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and they are like: ‘I’m so fat,’” Kardashian said. “And like, they won’t work out, they won’t change their diet, they won’t drink more water, they won’t whatever, but they’re complaining, complaining, complaining. I’m like, well, you’re always going to be in this victimised state because you’re literally not doing any… you’re not being self-aware.

“You’re not even looking at your own reflection saying: ‘Ok, what can I do to change things about myself?’ It’s everybody else’s fault.”

The clip of the interview, which was first shared on TikTok, went viral on Twitter after it was posted in response to a thread criticising the Good American founder for “unprovoked fat-shaming”.

The tweet, which was captioned: “I could not imagine publicly hating myself for years… just to do an interview like this. The disconnection from reality is deep… af,” has since been viewed more than 2.5m times and prompted an outpouring of criticism from viewers.

“She clearly does not understand the relationship with food many of us have and the struggle with it. Many of those people eating ice cream on the couch are the same people that yo-yo diet trying to get a result they were sold, fraudulently I may add,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “I don’t know whether to feel mad at Khloe Kardashian or feel extremely bad for her and her internalised fatphobia.”

“Wow. This is so awful and sooo damaging for young people who look up to her,” someone else wrote.

Others accused Kardashian of hypocrisy, after she recently fought to have an unfiltered photo of herself removed from the internet and has been open about her use of filters and editing.

“Same woman that was mad her grandmother posted an unfiltered pic of her and tried to get it wiped from the internet,” one person wrote.

In April, Kardashian addressed the choice to have the photo wiped from the internet on her Instagram, where she spoke candidly about struggles with body image.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when some takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point - and then shares it with the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are,” she wrote at the time.

While Kardashian has not addressed the resurfaced interview directly, she tweeted well-wishes to her followers on Twitter on Saturday, writing: “I pray you all are surrounded by health, happiness, love and blessings. I pray you all live a life you’re proud of.”

In another tweet posted the same day, the reality star appeared to call out some of her followers, who she said create “a narrative that fits what you choose to believe”.

“HA! Some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe,” she wrote.