Khloé Kardashian has clapped back at an online troll who questioned her parenting skills.

Over the weekend, an Instagram fan page shared a photo of Kardashian rocking a glittery outfit on a night out. In a since-deleted comment, one user tagged the Good American founder and asked: “When do you spend time with your kids?”

In a follow-up post shared by the fan page on Monday, Kardashian appears to have responded: “When they are awake, baby doll.”

The 38-year-old reality star is mom to four-year-old daughter, True, and a baby boy with her ex Tristian Thompson. In August, the former couple welcomed their son via surrogate.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first time defending her parenting choices on social media. In April, she hit back at online trolls who criticised her for carrying True while at the premiere of The Kardashians.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “Number one, I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number two when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, [peeps] yelling things.”

“I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We [are] good over here,” she concluded.

Earlier this month, Kardashian also spoke about her son, whose name has not yet been revealed to the public, for the first time. During an interview with Elle, she said that she “love[s] everything” about being a mother of two, even the difficult parts.

“Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift,” she said. “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Kardashian officially called off her relationship with Thompson earlier this year. In December 2021, Thompson became involved in a paternity scandal, with court documents revealing that he had slept with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in March 2021 and was the father of her baby. The news broke just one month after Kardashian and Thompson’s second child was reportedly conceived, in November 2021.

The first season of The Kardashians also features the reality star and her famous family’s reaction to Thompson’s scandal.