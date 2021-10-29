Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she and her three-year-old daughter, True, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, shared the news on Friday, writing on Twitter: “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.”

Kardashian also said that she and her daughter, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, would be quarantining and “following current guidelines”.

“Be safe everyone,” the Good American founder added in a follow-up post.

The reality star previously tested positive for Covid in March 2020. At the time, Kardashian described her experience with the illness, which she said was “really bad for a few days”, on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The mother-of-one also revealed some of her symptoms, which included coughing, shaking, vomiting, and headaches along with cold and hot flashes.

In October 2020, Kardashian spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about her diagnosis, with the Revenge Body star revealing that she was quarantined in her room for 16 days, but that the “hardest part” had been being away from her daughter.

“I don’t care how beautiful the place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most, like, heart-wrenching thing,” she said.

Kardashian also recently told her social media followers that she experienced hair loss as a possible side effect of the virus.