Khloe Kardashian confronts Kris Jenner about cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr

Khloe Kardashian has confronted her mother Kris Jenner about allegedly cheating on her father Robert Kardashian Sr.

According to the preview for next week’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe did not hold back when it came to calling her mother out on her past alleged infidelity.

“Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f***ed up big time with me,” Khloe snapped at Jenner, who quickly defended herself: “I did not f*** up big time.”

According to the preview, the reality TV star then doubled down on her claims and replied: “I’m never f***ing heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.”

Perplexed, Jenner told her daughter: “No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiraling.”

The teaser, shown at the end of the season’s most recent episode, also hinted at an important conversation taking place between Khloe and her ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson. In the clip, Khloe told him that they had “more things to work out”.

“Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” Khloe admitted in a confessional, which seemingly led to the reality TV star trying to understand the mentality of cheaters. She then confronted her mother about her alleged affair, asking: “What was your mindset when you cheated?”

“You’re asking me?” Jenner answered in shock, to which her daughter replied: “Who the f*** else am I talking to?”

From July 1978 to March 1991, Jenner was married to the famed lawyer, and together, they welcomed four children: daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, and son Robert Kardashian Jr. After their divorce, Jenner and Robert Sr reportedly maintained an amicable relationship, even as he skyrocketed to national fame due to his involvement in the infamous 1994 OJ Simpson murder trial.

Jenner met Caitlyn Jenner in 1990, a year before her divorce was finalised. In an interview with The Times, she told the outlet that she and the Olympian “hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months”.

“I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me,” she continued. “But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”

In April 1991, Jenner and Caitlyn got married, one month after Jenner’s divorce from Robert Sr was finalised. They welcomed two daughters - Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26 — and were married for 22 years before separating in 2013. Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015.

Khloe’s line of questioning came as Thompson seemingly turned a new leaf despite his history of repeated infidelity. The Good American founder has been committed to maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with the basketball player despite everything that’s happened. On the show, she said: “We’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids, so I’m not gonna fight that, and I’m gonna make sure it’s as nice as possible for me.”

“I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that Mommy and Daddy can co-exist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need. Someone that I really did not want to look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof,” she explained to Thompson in the show’s most recent episode. “I lost a parent, I don’t wish that on anybody. I don’t care what you did to me, this is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and be supportive when someone is in need, so everyone do what your moral compass says, I’m gonna do what mine says.”