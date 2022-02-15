While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may no longer be together, at least she has her sister’s boyfriend Pete Davidson looking out for her on Valentine’s Day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Monday to thank Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who sent her a bouquet of pink flowers for Valentine’s Day. “The sweetest!” she captioned her Instagram story on Monday. “Thank you Pete,” she said with three pink heart emojis.

Khloe Kardashian receives Valentine’s Day flowers from Pete Davidson (Instagram / Khloe Kardashian)

The Good American fashion designer also received dozens of flowers from Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, Penelope. “She’s the sweetest girl in the world,” Khloe captioned her Instagram story of her niece’s Valentine’s Day gift. Sister Kylie Jenner and her partner Travis Scott — who just welcomed their newborn son Wolf— also gifted Khloe heart-shaped red roses. “I love you Ky, Trav and my little angels,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Family sends Khloe Kardashian flowers for Valentine’s Day after breakup with Tristan Thompson (Instagram / Khloe Kardashian)

Khloe Kardashian receives flowers from sister Kylie Jenner and her newborn son Wolf (Instagram / Khloe Kardashian)

While Pete Davidson was sending Khloe Kardashian flowers, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian received an unexpected truckload of roses from her ex-husband, Kanye West. The 44-year-old rapper — who shares four kids with Kardashian — has been embarking on a public bid to “get his family back together.” On Sunday, West shared a picture of Kardashian and Davidson out on a date and wrote, “I bought this coat for Kim before SNL I thought it was particularly special…” A day later, Ye shared screenshots of his private messages with Kim Kardashian, who told the rapper that he’s creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for her boyfriend.

As for Khloe Kardashian, she called off her romance with NBA star Tristan Thompson after he confirmed that he fathered a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in a public apology last month. Kardashian and Thompson share a three-year-old daughter, True. The reality television star has yet to speak publicly about the breakup, but she has shared cryptic messages to her Instagram. “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” she captioned an Instagram post.