Kanye West sends truckload of red roses to Kim Kardashian’s house on Valentine’s Day

Kanye West has made a bold move in an attempt to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper - who shares four kids with Kim, 41, - has embarked on a very public bid to “get his family back together”, posting screenshots of their conversations and dissing Kim’s new man, comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye was dating actress Julia Fox from the start of the year until last week, but the whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end after Kanye had a truckload of red roses sent to Kim’s house.

Sign up to our free newsletters here