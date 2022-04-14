The first episode of the new reality series The Kardashians on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK. The documentary-style show highlights a “different side” of the Kardashian-Jenner family, as they explore new business opportunities and new relationships.

However, one relationship that has maintained a close connection for more than a decade is Khloe Kardashian’s friendship with her sister Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

“Scott and I are incredibly close,” the Good American founder said during the first episode, which premiered on Thursday 14 April. However, Khloe admitted that the two did not always have a great relationship, and she even went to anger management classes during a rough patch in their friendship.

“Somehow, Scott and I became, like, besties and he really is like a brother to me,” she added. “That being said, he does speak to me, maybe, a little more flirty than my real brother does. The whole thing’s f**king weird.”

The season premiere opened with an intimate Kardashian-Jenner family barbecue. Disick was not invited to the event, although his absence was acknowledged by both Kim Kardashian and Khloe.

Disick and Kourtney had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2015. The former couple, who were never married, are co-parents to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, nine, and son Reign, seven. During the premiere episode, Disick admitted to Khloe after the barbecue that seeing his ex’s relationship with Travis Barker has allowed him to finally “move on”.

“Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Disick said.

The 38-year-old reality star also opened up to close friend Khloe about his hopes for his next relationship, admitting that he’s ready to date someone more “age-appropriate”.

“If I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I’m going to actually spend my life with, it would have to be somebody–”

“More age-appropriate,” Khloe interjected.

“Yeah, you know, upper 20s. When you’re with an equal you have to go back and forth,” Disick confirmed.

Disick has previously been linked to 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin and Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie, who was 18 when they began dating.