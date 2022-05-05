In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she and Tristan Thompson reconciled in October shortly before sister Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

However, the relationship was short-lived after it was announced that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in January.

While live-tweeting Thursday’s episode along with fans, Kardashian joked about how the Hulu show, and her positive comments about Thompson, had “aged” in light of the cheating scandal.

“Well we know how this aged,” she wrote alongside an eye-roll emoji.

During the fourth episode of The Kardashians, the reality star explained that the former couple were in “a really good place” after getting back together.

“He’s been going to therapy a lot,” the Good American founder said, as Thompson joined her for Barker’s surprise proposal. “There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

Kardashian and Thompson have had an on-again, off-again relationship since Thompson first cheated on her in 2018, days before she gave birth to their now four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are,” she said during the show. “And I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

Throughout the series, the 37-year-old mom has claimed that Thompson is “determined” to repair their relationship, even though she noted that she needs time to “build trust” in him again.

“I’ve been through so much with Tristan, we both have. He’s been through a lot as well,” Kardashian said. “The truth is that we are always working on ourselves. We are going to therapy and, listen, even baby steps are steps. So, I’m just hoping for a little progress every single day.”

The couple later reconciled after the birth of their daughter. However, Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019, which was documented during Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In January of this year, Thompson confirmed that he is the father of a son with fitness instructor Nichols, after she issued a paternity lawsuit against the basketball star.

While speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC News primetime special on 6 April, Kardashian gave an update on her current relationship status with Thompson, saying she still thinks “he’s a great guy and a great dad,” but that he’s “just not the guy for me”.