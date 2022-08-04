Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.

On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.

She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.

In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender, and ethnicity” as her.

“​​YOU HEAR THAT?!?!!! MY BONES ARE STRONGER THAN 93-97 per cent OF PEOPLE,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Her report then showed how her body fat has changed from May 2021 to August 2022. “A year ago, my body fat percentage was 25 per cent, and now it’s 18.8 per cent,” she said, before noting how that percentage has placed her in the “athlete category”.

She also told her followers that over the last year, she “did not lose any muscle mass”.

On Twitter, some fans have questioned why Kardashian needed to get the body scan in the first place.

“We all have flaws, plus you’re a mom Embrace Kim Kardashian. [Accepting ] you as you are makes you extremely beautiful. No need to go an extra mile for nothing,” said one critic.

(kimkardashian/Instagram)

The Skims founder’s Instagram Story was also shared in the Subreddit group KUWTK, where people went on to accuse Kardashian of bragging about her bones in order to get attention.

“Literally bragging about having stronger bones than people! I’m a known Kim apologist, but this is too weird,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Kimberly is definitely one of those girls that sizes you up to make sure you’re not hotter than her,” another said. “I can’t imagine how she acts when she sees someone hotter than her thriving and getting way more attention.”

A third person said: “Bro she’s in constant competition with the whole world.”

Multiple Reddit users also accused Kardashian of “photoshopping” the results and said that they laughed when they saw the “outline” of her body in the scan.

(Kimkardashian/Instagram)

According to the National Health Service, a “bone density scan uses low dose X-rays to see how dense (or strong) your bones are” and “is more effective than normal X-rays in identifying low bone density”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kardashian also revealed that she had a laser treatment done on her stomach, which she described as a “game changer”.

“I did Morpheus8 laser to tighten my stomach,” she wrote in the caption. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has sparked controversy about body health. In May, the Skkn by Kim founder was widely criticised after she revealed at the Met Gala that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

During an interview with the New York Times in June, Kardashian defended her weight loss and compared it to that of an actor’s transformation before taking on a movie role.

“To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role,” she said. “It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

She also expressed hat she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to lose the 16 pounds.