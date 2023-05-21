Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about the struggles of parenting her four children.

The reality TV star shares four children – North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four – with ex-husband Kanye West.

Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kardashian was asked how the realities of parenting had differed from her expectations before she had kids.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be a more true statement,” Kardashian replied.

“When you’re in it, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding... There’s madness going on. It’s like full madness… cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild,” she said in a clip obtained by People, adding: “It’s the best chaos though.”

Kardashian continued: “It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f***ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?

“Parenting is really f***ing hard. That’s the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you... I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

The Skims owner has previously spoken about her difficulties of co-parenting with rapper West, describing the experience once again as “f***ing hard”.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” Kardashian said.

“That’s what I would want for them. If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”

Kardashian, 42, and West, 45, were married from 2014 to 2022, with their divorce being finalised in November 2022.

Two months after his divorce was finalised, the “Stronger” musician reportedly married 27-year-old fashion designer Bianca Censori at a non-legally binding ceremony.

On Friday (19 May), Censori confirmed that the pair are “married” in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.