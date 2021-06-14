Kim Kardashian faces criticism from fans over paid promotion of cryptocurrency

Kim Kardashian has divided fans after posting a paid advertisement for crypto currency on Instagram.

On Sunday, the Skims founder, who is worth $1bn according to Forbes, posted about the EthereumMax token on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote: “Are you guys into crypto???

“This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token! A few minutes ago, Ethereum Max burned 400 trillion tokens - literally 50 per cent of their admin wallet, giving back to the entire e-max community.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then encouraged her more than 228m followers to “swipe up” to learn more about the crypto opportunity.

However, fans have had mixed responses to the reality star’s latest paid content, with many calling Kardashian out for promoting it.

“The biggest thing about crypto is: If you don’t know anything about crypto, DO NOT get into crypto,” one person tweeted. “Please please please ask questions and don’t jump into trading because Kim Kardashian got paid to talk about it.”

As one person pointed out, Kardashian is not the first celebrity to endorse the token, which reportedly launched on 14 May 2021, as it also sponsored the recent fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Kardashian’s latest controversial post comes after she also came under fire for a Pride post promoting her app game, which prompted fans to accuse the reality star of being “shameless”.

“Happy Pride Month!” Kardashian tweeted last week. “I love how there are so many ways to express yourself in my game!”