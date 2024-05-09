Fans say Kim Kardashian’s broken doll Margiela look ‘scares’ them

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian’s 2024 Met Gala red carpet look wasn’t the only ensemble to prompt controversy from 6 May.

For the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” celebration, the Skims founder leaned on the mind of John Galliano, collaborating with the Maison Margiela creative director to come up with a metal floral lace corset dress to honour the theme of “The Garden of Time.”

Paired with a bunched grey cardigan and a frazzled, loose braid, Kardashian emulated a woman who had just awoken from the “best night” with an enchanting partner in a field of wildflowers. Her tight bodice elicited immediate backlash with fans questioning the safety of having her diaphragm drastically cinched.

“How is Kim Kardashian breathing?” one concerned person questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Later in the night, when most A-listers were changing into their after-party looks, the mother of four switched out of her first Galliano look to another not to attend one of the star-studded bashes but to travel to Germany.

The Skkn creator switched into a moody Margiela piece from the brand’s spring/summer 2024 haute couture collection: “The Broken Doll.”

Complete with a nude bodysuit, traditional black leather corset, matching stockings with beat-up black knee pads, classic round-toe pumps, and skeleton finger gloves, Kardashian looked like she’d been snapped at the knees, decayed, and thrown away.

While the gory juxtaposition on the favoured children’s toy was a part of Galliano’s overall vision and intention for his recent line, the image didn’t land well with Kardashian’s fans.

Underneath a carousel of photographs Kardashian posted of the look on Instagram, viewers added their unfiltered opinions.

“It’s giving American Horror Story vibe,” one candid individual wrote, while another said: “You’re starting to scurr me... lol”

“Do you want a role in Tim Burton movie???” an amused individual asked.

Others noted they had the same concern with this corset that they had with the one she wore earlier in the night.

A critic said: “This is a horrible message to send to your daughters and other young women. It’s not healthy.”

“It feels like it sets a dangerous precedent,” a second remarked.