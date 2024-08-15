Kim Kardashian says her ‘biggest fear’ is getting booed after viral Tom Brady roast

Support truly

Kim Kardashian has shared that she’s nervous about “being booed” after people negatively reacted to her appearance at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady.

The 43-year-old reality star addressed her fears during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, after receiving a round of applause from the audience when she arrived on-stage.

“It’s my biggest fear in life to get booed,” she told TV host Jimmy Fallon, after taking her seat next to his desk. “So this welcome is like so, so nice!”

Fallon then eased the Kardashians star’s concerns, telling her: “Never! They love you, come on! It’s New York City, we love you.”

Her confession comes months after she was loudly booed after taking the stage at Brady’s live Netflix comedy roast. The booing began when host Kevin Hart introduced Kardashian. The noise from the crowd went on for over 10 seconds, forcing her to stop in the middle of her first joke.

“Alright, alright,” she said, in an effort to stop the crowd from booing. Hart also intervened, saying: “Whoa, whoa.”

Although the booing occurred during the live event, Netflix edited out the sounds when the broadcast became available to stream online.

During the Netflix special in May, Kardashian took the opportunity to make fun of the rumors that she and Brady were dating. “I’m really here tonight for Tom,” she said. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.”

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” Kardashian continued, joking about her 2007 sex tape with rapper Ray J.

The mother of four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, continued her roast by sharing the reasons why she and Brady “would never work out” as a couple.

“An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” she said, referring to mother Kris Jenner’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned in 2015. “Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes.”

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players,” she added, mentioning the late OJ Simpson. “I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you. I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes: ‘Good luck knowing the best is behind you.’”

During the roast, Brady himself even went on to clap back at the Skims founder when he took the stage, mentioning her former relationship with West.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he said. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”