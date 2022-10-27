Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has shown she is still friends with Hailey Bieber despite her ex-husband’s recent feud with the model.

The 42-year-old Skims founder posed with the 25-year-old model at Tiffany & Co’s Lock Collection launch party in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. In the images, Bieber wore a sheer black dress with matching bandeau top and bottoms, while Kardashian wore an all-black leather jacket, pants, and cami top.

Kardashian and Bieber both posted pictures from the event to their respective Instagrams, with Bieber even sharing an image of the two friends to her story. Meanwhile, the KKW Beauty founder posted an image of the personalised menus from the event as well, tagging Justin Bieber’s wife in her story.

The photo-op comes just weeks after Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West called out Bieber on Instagram, after she spoke out in support of Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following a barrage of insults from the rapper.

Earlier this month, West wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy fashion show. The T-shirt sparked backlash from celebrities and notable fashion figures, including Karefa-Johnson, who called the move “indefensible”.

When West posted two now-deleted photographs attacking Karefa-Johnson, Bieber spoke out in defense of the fashion editor. “My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honour,” she wrote on her Instagram story, without naming West.

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber put on a united front at Tiffany & Co event (Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

West responded by insulting Bieber and referencing her husband Justin in his caption, writing: “Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right”.

Kim Kardashian tags Hailey Bieber in Instagram post (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

West has also found himself at the centre of controversy after he began sharing antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories to social media and in podcast appearances. As a result, several companies and brands have dropped their partnership deals with West, including Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga.

Kardashian has since publicly shown her support for the Jewish community and condemned antisemitism in a post to social media. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian posted to Instagram and Twitter. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Bieber shared her own message of support when she seemingly spoke out against West’s controversial comments. “You cannot believe in God and be anti-semitic,” the Rhode Skin founder wrote on her Instagram story. “You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. ALL people.”