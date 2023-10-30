Kim Kardashian criticised for ‘tone-deaf’ Halloween decorations

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian attempted to get in the spirit for Halloween by decorating her house to look just like a haunted house.

In a since-deleted Instagram Reel, the Skims founder showed off her over-the-top decorations, which included skulls and other bones covering entire trees. The decor also included fake blood everywhere, and even random cut-off limbs scattered about. Kardashian captioned the reel “Halloween decor 2023.”

“I really went all out this year,” The Kardashians star added. As proud as Kardashian might have been about her decorations, which she dreamed up with event planner Mindy Weiss, some fans weren’t impressed by the display.

Before the Reel was taken down, some viewers suggested the graphic display was “tone-deaf” considering the world’s current events.

“This is so appallingly senseless, not to mention tasteless, given the actual horror occurring in the world right now,” one person wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “You guys went too far, it’s actually uncomfortable to watch.” A third commenter pointed out that “the lack of consciousness and compassion is baffling”.

Some were less concerned with global events and were more concerned with the amount of money spent on the display, claiming that Kardashian’s money could have gone toward a better cause. “Such a waste of money that could go to so many things. Waste. Read the room,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Tone-deaf to what some parts of the world are going through, money doesn’t buy taste or morals.”

“Can’t stand this family. You know how many people you could feed with the money spent on this?” a third person pointed out.

One commenter even went as far as calling the entire haunted house “a sick display of wealth”.

However, not everyone was against the display, as some fans came to Kardashian’s defence and praised her decorations. “I don’t understand why people are so mad at this lady for having money,” one person’s comment began in support of Kardashian .“What she does with [it] is her business. And what’s happening in other places isn’t America’s business either, she don’t owe anyone anything get a grip.”

A second commenter pointed out that people across the country are continuing to spend their money on Halloween festivities despite current events. “Everyone’s talking about her money like they didn’t just spend their car note money on costumes and drinks last night,” they wrote.

Another person agreed with the comment, adding: “So because she has money she can’t decorate for Halloween? Are you all coming after your neighbours’ decor this hard? Some of y’all are ridiculous.”

Kardashian has yet to publicly address criticism about her haunted house on social media, as she appears to be more focused on her shapewear brand, Skims, which was announced as the official underwear partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball.

In her latest post on Instagram, Kardashian posed alongside Jens Grede, a co-creator and CEO of Skims, and Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA.

“Introducing the Skims and NBA partnership. @Skims is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball,” her caption read.

“Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive,” she continued.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for comment.