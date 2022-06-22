Kim Kardashian has credited Kanye West for helping create her new skincare brand Skkn.

In a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday (21 June), the 41-year-old reality TV star shared an inside look at her new brands’ packaging.

While showing clips of various mood boards for her products, the Skims owner admitted that she couldn’t have done it without her ex’s help.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, in February 2021, seven years after they got married. The divorce was finalised in March this year.

“My creative process wouldn’t have been complete – and I always give credit where credit is due – without Kanye,” Kardashian said. “He brought his team and introduced me to [creative director] Willo [Perron] and we came up with the new name.

“That was actually his idea, and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did – just like Skims.”

Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim line includes a cleanser, exfoliator, toner, hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and a night oil.

Earlier this year, after its launch, The Kardashians star’s new brand was met with criticism on social media over her brand’s name, which fans say is too similar to Lori Harvey’s namesake brand SKN.

Harvey first released her skincare line in October 2021. The brand currently has five products; a cleanser, a niacinamide cream, vitamin C serum, eye cream, and white tea toner.