Kim Kardashian is facing intense backlash after appearing to show support for Melania Trump.

The 44-year-old reality star — who did not publicly endorse a candidate during the presidential election in November — took to Instagram on Monday (January 20) to share a photo from Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In the snap, Melania could be seen getting out of a car to attend the event wearing an overcoat and wide-brimmed hat.

Although Kardashian didn’t include any other comments when sharing this picture, fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly took it as an endorsement for the Republicans.

“Successful billionaire, Kim Kardashian, has posted Melanie Trump on her Instagram story,” one person wrote. “We know who she voted for.”

“She definitely voted for her husband,” another agreed.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian (left) shared a photo of Melania Trump on inauguration day ( Getty Images )

“Kim Kardashian is really not hiding that she voted for Trump,” a third wrote. In May 2018, Kardashian spoke to Trump in the Oval Office to specifically advocate for him to commute Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence.

A number of people said they had already assumed the Skims founder was a Republican.

“Why are people shocked a billionaire is supporting the right??? That’s literally textbook,” one tweeted.

Others have gone so far as to call for Kardashian to be canceled, with one TikTok creator telling people to never buy anything from her “ever again.”

“Cancel Skims to bankruptcy,” they wrote in a video, going on to urge people to “cancel her until the brand is an oblivion... cancel her until she gotta close those stores that she just opened.”

“Do not support because she just told us who she is today,” they added.

“She’s been canceled,” another commented.

The reality star does have a history with the Trumps. During Donald’s first presidency, Kardashian went to the White House to advocate for criminal justice reform.

She wrote on social media at the time: “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.” Just one month later, Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian (center) with Ivanka Trump (right) and Jared Kushner listening to Donald Trump speakng about second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in 2019 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Two years later, she also lobbied for the early release of three female prisoners jailed for drug-related and white collar crimes. In February 2020, Donald agreed to cut short the sentences of the women; Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall.

However, Donald has previously criticized Kardashian. In a rambling Truth Social rant, shared in November 2023, he called reality TV star-turned-social justice campaigner the “world’s most overrated celebrity.”

He also acknowledged that he helped “with prisoner commutation,” but “only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden.”

On Monday, Melania arrived outside the White House to meet Joe and Jill Biden ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. She wore a navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat with large lapels buttoned up to reveal an ivory scarf peeking through. The custom piece was crafted by Adam Lippes who rose to fame as the youngest creative director at Oscar de la Renta before launching his eponymous label.

The dark and defining look was paired with a wide-brimmed top hat by Eric Javits shielding the top half of her face, which sparked hilarious memes online.