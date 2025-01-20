What is Melania Trump wearing on Inauguration Day?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inauguration Day 2025 is here, and incoming first lady Melania Trump has already stepped out in style.

Early this morning (January 20), the 54-year-old wife of President-elect Donald Trump arrived outside the White House to meet Joe and Jill Biden ahead of the swearing-in ceremony (scheduled to commence at noon EST) decked out in Adam Lippes.

Melania was spotted in a navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat with large lapels buttoned up to reveal an ivory scarf peeking through. The custom piece was crafted by the 52-year-old designer who rose to fame as the youngest creative director at Oscar de la Renta before launching his eponymous label.

The dark and defining look was paired with a wide-brimmed top hat by Eric Javits shielding the top half of her face.

While Melania has been known to dress in every European fashion house from Yves Saint Laurent to Dolce & Gabbana, the dignitary decided to honor she and her husband’s renewed position in the country by working with the American designer. The entire outfit was picked in collaboration with her stylist of eight years, Hervé Pierre.

In a statement sent directly to Women’s Wear Daily, Lippes said inauguration day “embodies the beauty of American democracy.”

open image in gallery Melania Trump wears custom Adam Lippes to President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony ( Getty Images )

He continued: “Today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world. With deep gratitude to Mrs. Trump for her trust and collaboration.”

open image in gallery Jill Biden (far left), Joe Biden (left), Donald Trump (right), and Melania Trump (far right) ( AFP via Getty Images )

As for Melania’s distinctive head accessory, Javits confessed his original hat design was damaged in transit because of a nasty snowstorm, prompting him to rethink the structure and start over.

He told Women’s Wear Daily the design process left him on “a bit of cliff hanger.”

Back in 2017, Melania tapped American designer Ralph Lauren to design her look for Trump’s first-term inauguration.

The baby blue, knee-length dress with a high-neck bolero, matching opera gloves, and Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps seemed to pay homage to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who’s widely remembered for donning a similar monochrome silhouette.

“With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th President of the United States, the first lady-elect will become America’s new First Lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren,” the fashion house told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

For the 2017 inaugural ball, Melania dressed in a Hervé Pierre original cream-colored, off-the-shoulder gown adorned with a thin red waist bow that was later inducted into the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.