Kim Kardashian’s office is hilariously being called out by fans for its uncomfortable-looking decor and unwelcoming vibe.

On Tuesday, the SKKN BY KIM founder gave her followers a tour of the brand’s new office setup via Instagram story. The billionaire business mogul said in her Instagram story that the neutral-toned workspace was designed by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, with some pieces made by Michele Lamy from Rick Owens.

Some of the office furniture included a backless wooden chair, with two skinny and triangular chairs facing the desk. Behind the accent chair was a wooden bookshelf lining the wall, and a grey loveseat at the opposite end of the office.

On Wednesday, TikTok user @kardashianicon reposted the clip to TikTok, where they poked fun at the furniture in the Skims founder’s office. “I think I just found the most uncomfortable looking chairs ever,” the text over the video read. “Prayers to whoever sits on those chairs,” they captioned the TikTok.

Several fans agreed that Kardashian’s workspace looked uncomfortable, and took to the comments section to share their unfiltered opinions.

“Me wondering how people sit on those chairs,” one person commented. “I would rather sit on the ground,” another user wrote.

“Those are ‘don’t stay too long’ chairs,” a third person claimed.

However, many users gave their props to Kardashian’s decorating skills when they joked that the uncomfortable office chairs will force business partners to get to work.

“Smart lady! Everyone would want to get down to business and waste no time being in those chairs!” one person quipped.

Another user pointed out that Kardashian’s backless wooden chair is arguably more uncomfortable than the two triangle-shaped chairs. “Ok guys but what about her own chair? That’s the proof she doesn’t spend more than an hour sitting there,” they said.

While school desk chairs are notorious for being hard and uncomfortable, one person believed Kardashian’s chairs win the prize when they commented: “I need to apologise to my school right now.”

Kardashian launched her new skincare line SKKN BY KIM on 21 June, a nine-step regimen featuring a cleanser, exfoliator, toner, hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and a night oil. Ahead of its launch, Kardashian revealed her ex-husband Kanye West is to credit for helping create the skincare brand.

“My creative process wouldn’t have been complete – and I always give credit where credit is due – without Kanye,” Kardashian said in a Instagram story on Tuesday. “He brought his team and introduced me to [creative director] Willo [Perron] and we came up with the new name.”

“That was actually his idea, and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did – just like Skims,” she added.

The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce from West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, in February 2021. The couple, who were married for nearly seven years, are also parents to four children – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Kardashian was forced to put her television interview on pause as her two sons, Saint and Psalm, started misbehaving during it. As she spoke candidly about her hosting experience on Saturday Night Live last October, Fallon chimed in and said that he was “hearing kids”.

Kardashian turned to her two sons and their friend, Remi, saying: “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

“My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise,” she told the audience. “Guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don’t mess this up. Come on.”