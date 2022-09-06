Jump to content
Kim Kardashian reveals how she feels about Pete Davidson one month after breakup

Couple dated for nine months after meeting on ‘Saturday Night Live’ set in October 2021

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 06 September 2022 18:03
Comments

Kim Kardashian has shared her well-wishes for her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson a month after the couple ended their relationship.

The Kardashians star, 41, who dated the comedian for nine months after meeting him on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021, spoke highly of Davidson, 28, during a new interview with Interview Magazine.

During the interview, the interviewer noted that the outlet wants to put Davidson on the cover sometime in the future, while referencing the comedian’s “BDE”.

In response, Kardashian described her former partner, who she reportedly split from in August, as “a cutie” and “such a good person”. She then noted that she is “excited” to see what the future holds for him.

“He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” she said.

The couple reportedly decided to end their relationship, which had recently become long distance, due to their demanding schedules, with a source telling E News! in August that the pair have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but that the long distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”.

Kardashian’s comments come after she and Davidson were recently the subject of renewed social media attacks from her ex-husband Kanye West. In addition to negative comments directed at the comedian, the Yeezy designer also shared his frustration over his and Kardashian’s disagreements regarding the schooling of their four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Despite the attacks, Kardashian only had positive things to say about her ex-husband during the interview, with the reality star suggesting that she earned a “different level of respect” when she was with the rapper.

“I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect,” she said.

However, she noted that she has been working on her own self-improvement, with the Skims founder acknowledging that she’s going to law school and “becoming [her] own person”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was ruled legally single one year later.

