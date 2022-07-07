Kim Kardashian has doubled down on her claim that she would consume “poop every single day” if it meant looking younger, with the reality star revealing she would “do anything to look and feel youthful”.

The Kardashians star, 41, opened up about the lengths she goes to to maintain her appearance during a new interview with Allure, where she acknowledged that she “really, genuinely” cares about “looking good”.

According to the Skkn by Kim founder, her dedication means there aren’t many things she wouldn’t do in the pursuit of youthfulness, such as her recent claim that she would consider eating poop “every single day” if it would benefit her looks.

“I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” Kardashian told The New York Times in June.

While speaking to Allure about the claim, Kardashian admitted that she was “kind of joking,” but that she would probably consume waste if it meant she would look younger.

“I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat sh*t if someone told me: ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger,’” Kardashian said.

When the interviewer asked whether she would eat a “whole bowl,” the reality star clarified that it would more likely be “just a bite”. “I don’t think I can do a whole bowl,” she added.

Despite her declaration, Kardashian said there is a difference between her claims and “an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age,” and that she is aware of the line.

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age,” she said. “I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far - overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

Kardashian also argued that she is “at peace” with herself, even though she acknowledged she would “still do anything to look and feel youthful”.

As for the beauty treatments that Kardashian actually relies on, the Skims founder and mother-of-four told the outlet that she gets “a little bit of Botox” and does laser treatments at night after her family has gone to bed, but denied that she has fillers.