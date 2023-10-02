Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady reportedly engaged in a playful bidding war at a charity event for the inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Event, which raised $24m for criminal justice reform.

According to reports, Brady and Kardashian went head to head for an expensive painting by artist George Condo, but after going back and forth, both agreed to give $2m. Condo reportedly agreed to create another piece as a commission for Kardashian, who walked away without the painting.

Hosted by Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, and Meek Mill at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the event drew several of Hollywood’s stars, including Kevin Hart, Gayle King, Tiffany Haddish, Alex Rodriguez, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Harlow, Quavo, Lil Kim and more.

The Skims founder was seated next to longtime pal Lala Anthony and shared a moment with her sister Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott. Rubin shared an Instagram carousel of the event showcasing the star power in attendance as he celebrated the event’s success.

In the caption, Rubin wrote: “What a night !! Thank you to everyone who came out and made our first #ReformCasinoNight a huge success!! Less than 0.01 per cent of philanthropic giving is utilised for criminal justice reform, but last night we raised nearly $24m, making our inaugural Casino Night one of the most successful fundraisers ever.”

“Thanks to so many friends who supported this critical issue, @reform will be able to significantly scale their impact in more communities and transform millions of lives,” he added.

Although Brady and Kardashian were not photographed together at the event, this isn’t the first Michael Rubin event they’ve been seen at. The pair sparked dating rumours in July after they were seen chatting during Rubin’s annual all-white party at the Hamptons estate he shares with his wife Camille Fishel.

However, Rubin dispelled the rumours that there was anything more than friendly going on between the reality TV star and the retired NFL quarterback. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Fanatics CEO said: “Honestly, they’re just friends. It’s just the crazy rumours that get out there.”

“Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much,” he added. “So I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumours. We always want to laugh about it.”

At the time, Rubin shared Instagram carousels and reels showing off the exclusive festivities, and wrote in one caption: “A big thanks to everyone who joined us - hope you’re hurting less than I am today lol.” He added, “In all seriousness, it’s an honour and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year.”

Guests at the annual party included the likes of DJ Khaled, James Corden, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Kylian Mbappe, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Michah Parsons, Damar Hamlin, Dez Bryant, C.J. Stroud, Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg, David and Nicole Tepper, Dean Spanos, Emily Ratajkowski, David Adelman, Kenny Chesney, Jed York, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and The Chainsmokers.