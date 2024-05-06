Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian was one of the many celebrities in attendance at Tom Brady’s live Netflix comedy roast on Sunday evening, and she used the opportunity to make fun of the rumours that the two of them are dating.

“I’m really here tonight for Tom,” she managed to say after people were booing her for taking the stage. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.”

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” Kardashian continued joking about her 2007 sex tape with rapper Ray J.

Kim Kardashian during the roast ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Her roast continued, as she listed the ways why she didn’t think a relationship between the two of them would last.

“I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” the mother of four said. “Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes.”

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players,” she added, mentioning the late OJ Simpson.

“I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you,” Kardashian concluded. “I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes, good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

The Skims founder was also the punchline for one of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s jokes, where he made a misogynist joke about the men she’s slept with, that has now been widely critized. The camera then panned over to the reality star who only sat there smiling and nodding.

Brady himself even went on to clap back at the Skkn creator when he took the stage and mentioned Kardashian’s former relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he said. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

Tom Brady attending: "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" ( 2024 Invision )

Recently Kardashian has reportedly broken up with Odell Beckham Jr, seven months after it was first speculated the pair were dating.

According to a source who spoke toEntertainment Tonight at the time, confirmed that despite the two not being romantically linked anymore, they are still friends.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate,” the source told the outlet. “They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

The source admitted that the split seemed to come from the two of them just having different priorities.

“Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately,” they said. “Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom.”