Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr have called it quits, according to multiple outlets.

The Skims founder, 43, and the NFL star, 31, ended their relationship seven months after it was first speculated the pair were dating. Despite their romance fizzling, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on 30 April that Kardashian and Beckham remain friends.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate,” the source told the outlet. “They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

The source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “so busy” and focused on “being a hands-on mom” that she isn’t “putting any pressure” on being in a committed relationship.

Kardashian and Beckham first sparked romance rumours in September 2023. A source previously told E! News that the pair “are friends” and have “mutual friends in common”.

“She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses,” the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, People confirmed the mother of four was “hanging out” with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver after more than a year since her split from comedian Pete Davidson.

While neither Kardashian nor Beckham commented on the rumours at the time, the billionaire businesswoman was spotted at a Los Angeles Rams football game in 2022 when Beckham was still signed to the team. In season three of her Hulu reality show, The Kardshians, she also gushed to Scott Disick about a mystery man she was seeing after her split from Davidson.

Beckham was previously in a relationship with girlfriend Lauren Wood. The former couple - who went public with their romance in 2019 but reportedly split in early 2023 - welcomed a son together, Zydn, in February 2022. Kardashian shares four children - North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four - with ex-husband Kanye West. The two split in February 2021 and finalised their divorce in November 2022.

The reality TV star has been linked to several famous faces since her split from Davidson in 2022 after nine months of dating. Last year, Kardashian was rumoured to be dating retired football player Tom Brady. The two attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, where they were allegedly seen getting close during the day and at night. A source told the Daily Mail that Kardashian and Brady were “super flirty with each other,” while another source told the New York Post that the retired NFL star is “exactly [Kardashian’s] type”.

However, according to Rubin, there wasn’t anything romantic going on between the two stars during his party. “Honestly, they’re just friends,” Rubin toldEntertainment Tonight. “It’s just the crazy rumours that get out there.”

Most recently, the SKKN by Kim founder revealed whether she plans on getting married again following her three previous nuptials. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, Kardashian admitted that she’s unsure if she’d ever become a bride again.

“I don’t know. I really don’t,” Kardashian told host James Corden back in February. “There’ll be moods where I’m just like: ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.’ I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot.”

“I’m not lonely, so I’m good,” she added. “I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone. But when you do, it’s such a big [deal], I don’t take that lightly.”

Prior to her marriage to West, Kardashian was married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, though they separated after just 72 days and finalised their divorce in 2013.