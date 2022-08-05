Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a pair of mirrored Yeezy shades.

In another image, the Skims mogul wrapped her arms around Chicago. Meanwhile, her eight-year-old daughter North snapped a few selfies in her father’s wrap-around glasses.

Kardashian captioned the post: “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ”

Fans loved to see Kardashian supporting her ex-husband’s brand and took to the comments section to praise the co-parenting display.

“It’s giving supportive co-parenting for me,” one person wrote, while another said: “Love that you are being a good co-parent & wearing them with the kids!!”

One Instagram user commented: “Yes Kimberly this is what we wanna see! Absolutely love this”.

“Love the queen supporting her ex this is so iconic idc,” another fan said.

Kardashian also shares sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, with West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the rapper were married for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. Although Kardashian was declared legally single by a California judge back in March, the reality star has been open about how she co-parents with her estranged husband amid their divorce.

While speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC News primetime special last April, Kardashian admitted that she wants to take the “high road” with her ex-husband, but acknowledged that sometimes it is “hard”.

“You wanna take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard, but I think that at the end of the day everyone has their own way of communicating,” Kardashian told Roberts.

When it comes to handling the topic of divorce with their children, Kardashian said that she is “really open and honest,” but revealed that her younger two children “don’t understand as much”. Although North and Saint “know what’s going on,” the skincare mogul said that “you have to just really be there for them no matter what, even in this crazy life that we live”.

“You just have to have a really open dialogue with your children,” she added.

The KKW Beauty founder has often said that she and West will always be family, regardless of their status as a couple. “We have so much love for each other, we really do. We’re always family,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch. “I have so much love and respect for him and who he’s been in my life and what he’s brought to me and our amazing kids. He’s changed my life.”