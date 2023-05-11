Vegan passenger given fruit and nuts on 7,400km flight

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A vegan passenger has criticised an airline after claiming she was given fruit and nuts as a hot meal on a six-hour flight.

Juanita Headley had been travelling from Accra, Ghana to London Heathrow, a journey of over 7,400km, with KLM.

The motivational speaker had already opted for a hot meal on board as part of the complimentary service.

But once on board the six-hour connection, she said she was given pineapple pieces, a tangerine and a handful of nuts.

A few hours later, she claimed crew gave her a cold vegan wrap, a banana and an additional bowl of nuts.

She has slammed KLM as "a joke" for her lacklustre meal.

Juanita, of north London, said: "I'm sorry, it doesn't feed a hungry passenger on an international flight.

"Thank God I don't have a nut allergy or I would have been on fruit rations.

"In this day and age where veganism isn’t a new phenomena it is unacceptable that a six-hour long haul flight don’t carry a few extra meals for situations like this.

"Or at a minimum make sure the vegetarian meal is also vegan.

"That would make life very simple for crew and passengers."

(Jam Press/Juanita Headley)

She uploaded snaps of the food online – leaving fellow vegans fuming.

One seething vegan said: "In 2023 that's simply outrageous."

Another added: "Sorry you've had this experience, I've had similar but in 2014 and ever since I've always carried food just in case.”

A third said: "Looks like an afterthought. I’m sorry."

Another vegan said: "How difficult is it to have an alpro yoghurt, tomato, broccoli and vegan cheese pasta? Basic stuff.

“And KLM Airlines aren’t the cheapest to fly with so this is outrageous.”

But some were less sympathetic.

One person said: "Why do people never bring their own food is baffling."

Another flyer added: "I reckon you'll survive six hours."