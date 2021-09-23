Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox accused of copying photos for Skims campaign

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have been accused of copying the idea for their recent Skims campaign.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand released photos of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Transformers actor posing together in Skims underwear.

In one of the photos, the women can be seen pressing against each other as they both bite into an apple, while another sees Kardashian feeding Fox cherries.

However, shortly after the campaign photos were unveiled, Kristen Noel Crawley acknowledged the similarities between the cherry photo and a previous photo shoot involving model and former Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele and model Tanaya Henry.

Crawley, who is reportedly a former friend of the Kardashians, addressed the resemblance on her Instagram Stories, according to a screenshot captured by BuzzFeed, where she posted photos from the photo shoot with Michele and Henry, in which the women can be seen dressed in lingerie and feeding each other cherries.

“Black women are always the blueprint, and don’t you forget it,” Crawley captioned the post, before tagging Michele and Henry.

The post was later shared by Michele, who reposted it to her own Instagram Stories, according to screenshots shared to Twitter.

While some fans agreed with the similarities, others suggested that the accusations of copying were a “reach”.

“Black culture 100 per cent is the inspiration for everything fashion, music, etc however… This pose is just that, a pose… I as well see a reach here. This is an unfortunate comparison. I understand her intent and why she feels that way though,” one person tweeted, while another said: “We’re reaching, she just wanted a moment.”

As of now, neither Kardashian nor Fox have addressed the similarities between the photo shoots.

The Independent has contacted Skims for comment.