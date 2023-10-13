Kourtney Kardashian responds to criticism over pregnancy at 44

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian has candidly addressed the criticisms surrounding her pregnancy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Italia for her cover story, the 44 year old expressed how she feels about the backlash she received after sharing the news that she and Travis Barker, 47, are expecting their first child together.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” she told the outlet for the 13 October article. “To those who make them, I just say: how dare you question God’s plan?”

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer struggled to conceive, attempting multiple rounds of in vitro fertilisation. After a long emotional struggle, they decided to let fate do its thing and halted their efforts.

“I knew deep down that it wasn’t the right thing. And in fact, I kept telling Travis: If we’re meant to have a baby, then it’s just going to happen,” Kardashian noted. “And so it was: When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened.”

On 16 June, the Lemme founder announced she was pregnant with her fourth baby. In a sea of fans at her husband’s concert, Kardashian proudly held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant!” The sweet sentiment – an ode to the Blink-182 1999 “All the Small Things” music video – was met with harsh comments when she posted a slew of photos from the night on Instagram, many of which focused on Kardashian’s age.

Kardashian shares Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, eight, with her former on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick. And while she’s not new to the motherhood journey, she confessed this pregnancy feels unique.

“Physically I feel great,” she told Vanity Fair Italia. “I like being pregnant. I’m obsessed with the idea of being pregnant! But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions.”

“No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex,” she continued. “Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying.”

In early September, Kardashian was rushed to the hospital for “urgent foetal surgery”. The update came after Blink-182 told fans they’d be postponing their Ireland tour dates due to an “an urgent family matter,” which involved their drummer.

The expecting mom didn’t disclose the details of her hospital visit to the magazine, noting that she wasn’t ready to speak more on the subject. But since then, Kardashian has done everything she can to focus on the arrival of her baby boy.

“Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers,” she remarked. According to her, she previously “took the pregnancy for granted”, but now she’s feeling even more thankful.