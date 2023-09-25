Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have celebrated their soon-to-be newborn with a lavish Disney-themed baby shower. However, eagle-eyed fans believe they discovered their baby boy’s name.

The couple, who were married in May 2022, hosted an over-the-top baby shower on Sunday 24 September for their family and friends. The Poosh founder wore a snakeskin jumpsuit for the occasion, with her growing baby bump on full display.

She transformed her backyard into the “Happiest Place on Earth” with Mickey Mouse balloons, Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes, and a barbershop quartet. The event also included a Steamboat Willie cake and an oversized sign that read “Baby Barker” - inspired by the Disneyland park’s “It’s A Small World” attraction.

Guests also enjoyed an array of coffee and green matcha tea drinks with the words “Baby Barker” written in foam.

Both Kardashian and her guests shared several photos and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories. “Special day. Happiest place on earth,” the Lemme founder captioned a video of the singing barbershop quartet.

Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, also gave fans a close-up glimpse of the party decor, including the “It’s A Small World” boat filled with bottles of Whispering Angel wine and Veuve Clicquot champagne. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, shared a video of a Snow White-inspired “Wishing Tree” on TikTok.

On the Wishing Tree, guests hung handwritten notes for Baby Barker on the tree’s apple-filled branches. In Kim’s TikTok video, a sign displayed alongside the tree read: “Wishing Tree. The apple can be seen as a symbol of knowledge. Share your wishes and advice for Baby Barker!”

Fans zoomed in on pictures of the Wishing Tree and were able to read some of the messages, including one that seemed to reveal baby Barker’s name. The blurry note appeared to read: “May Baby Rocky have the most... life filled with love, happiness…”

(Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian Barker)

This isn’t the first time fans have assumed that Kardashian and Barker will name their baby boy Rocky Barker. Back in July, the Blink-182 drummer hinted that he’d like to name his future child “Rocky 13” in a joint interview with his daughter, Alabama Barker, for Complex.

When asked what he thought “the greatest baby name of all time” was, Barker replied: “I like Rocky 13. That’s the name that’s been going through my head.”

“Even he knows it’s bad,” his 17-year-old daughter chimed in, to which Barker jokingly said: “It is, it is bad.”

The musician went on to explain the special meaning behind the name. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” Barker said, before adding: “And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

However, Barker teased that he and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum had already chosen a name for their baby boy one month prior. In the Instagram comments section of the reality star’s maternity photoshoot, Barker wrote: “I already know his name.”

While he didn’t reveal the name he had in mind, he previously wrote under an older photo on the Kardashian’s account from November 2021: “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”

Following several rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, Kardashian announced in June that she was pregnant by holding up a sign at her husband’s Blink-182 show in Los Angeles that read: “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The couple later revealed that they were expecting a baby boy after posting a gender reveal video on Instagram.

Kardashian already shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight - with former partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17. He is also the step-father to Moakler’s daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya.