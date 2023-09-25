Look inside: Kourtney Kardashian’s Disney-themed baby shower for ‘baby Barker’

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated a Disney-themed baby shower at her mansion in Los Angeles on Sunday (24 September).

Eagerly awaiting the birth of her baby boy, the 44-year-old threw a lavish party and enjoyed celebrating with her family.

Travis Barker shared photos from the event despite revealing he tested positive for Covid just days earlier.

One photo shows Kardashian posing in front of Disney flags with the words “Baby Barker”.

She was also serenaded by a barbershop quartet and posed with Mickey ears alongside Kris Jenner, while sister Kim Kardashian was also in attendance.