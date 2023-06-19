Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian is proudly showing off her baby bump after announcing her fourth pregnancy, which will be her first child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder shared photographs of her growing belly on Instagram and said she was “overwhelmed with gratitude and joy” for the forthcoming addition to her family.

The pregnancy comes around six months after Kardashian, 44, said she had stopped in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments because it had taken “a toll” on her physical and mental health.

On Sunday (18 June), Kardashian shared a series of photographs, which show her in a black mesh bodysuit and low-rise leather trousers that accentuate her growing bump.

In one picture, Barker can be send pretending play the drums on her stomach, while in other photographs, the couple embrace, appearing visibly over the moon about the pregnancy.

She wrote in the caption: “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

Kardashian also shared an image of her crafting the “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign that she held up during Blink-182’s concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night (16 June).

The reality star recreated a scene from the band’s music video for “All The Small Things” in 1999 by holding up the sign in the crowd. In the video, a woman holds up the same sign.

Last December, Kardashian said she only got her “energy back” 10 months after stopping IVF treatments.

“The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time,” she said in an Instagram post. “I know it’s for so many people but it’s just not for me.”

She also opened up about the process in the latest series of reality series The Kardashians, and said she and Barker were “officially done with IVF” after the treatment did not result in a pregnancy.

“I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe it will happen,” she said on the show.

People quoted a source as saying that Kardashian is “beyond excited” and “can’t wait to be a mum again”.

“She had happy tears when she told her family,” the source said. “They have all known for a while. Everyone is so happy for her… Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

Kardashian is already mum to three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven. She shares them with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Barker shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and also helped raise Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from a previous relationship.

Kardashian and Barker held their wedding ceremony last May in Portofino, Italy. They first met in 2006 and were friends for years, but only confirmed they were in a relationship in 2021.