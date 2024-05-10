Kris Jenner reveals whether she plans on retiring

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family and self-proclaimed “momager”, has revealed whether has any plans to retire soon.

In an interview with James Corden on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden,the Kardashians star admitted that she doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.

“My mom [Mary Jo Campbell] retired when she was 82, and she talks about her job every single day when we’re together,” Jenner explained to Corden during the 8 May episode. “She will say to me: ‘Oh, my job kept me young, and with purpose, and with joy.’

“It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life,” she continued. “It’s finding solutions for things, it’s your organisational skills, it’s your people skills, it’s the love of life, it’s having somewhere to go, getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way and interacting with the people that you love.”

Jenner has been a longtime “momager” to her five famous daughters: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The 68-year-old TV personality and her family shot to fame after starring in the E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran from 2007 to 2021.

Since then, Jenner has gone on to amass an estimated net worth of $200m, according to Forbes. Her offspring have also founded their own successful business ventures – from shapewear, to supplements, to cosmetics, to skincare, to tequila – with daughter Kim reaching billionaire status in 2021.

Before filming wrapped on the final season of KUWTK in 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner family announced they were once again providing fans full access to their lives in a new reality show for Hulu. The first episode of The Kardashians premiered on the streaming platform on 14 April 2022.

Now, the famous family is gearing up for the release of The Kardashians season five on 23 May. In the season five trailer that dropped this week, Jenner is seen giving her family an update on her recent health scare. As she sat with her daughters Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall, Jenner explained that her doctors had found something unusual.

“I had my scan,” Jenner said in the clip.

“They found a cyst and like a little tumor,” she continued, alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble, who she’s been dating since 2014.

However, no further details were given away in the first teaser, meaning viewers won’t know where the tumor is or if it’s a malignant tumor until the episode airs.

The Kardashians season five premieres on 23 May on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.