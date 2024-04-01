Kristen Stewart says she and Rory Gilmore made a lot of the same mistakes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kristen Stewart has revealed that she’s recently started watching Gilmore Girls, and resonates with the main character.

The actress broke the news that she is currently watching the early 2000’s television show for the first time in an interview with Them, published on 29 March. “I watch some TV. I watched the Gilmore Girls. It’s the best television,” she told the outlet.

“Well, I just started it and I’m, like, on the fifth season and the long game that that show plays and how realistic [it] all [is.] Rory is just making so many mistakes that I made and I’m like: ‘Wait, this is stupid, I don’t wanna see her do this.’”

Stewart continued, “I’m like, ‘Well, you had to do it, didn’t you?’ I don’t feel guilty about that. I feel really proud of that.”

The show follows a mother, Lorelai, (played by Lauren Graham) who is now in her 30s with a teenage daughter, Rory, (played by Alexis Blendel). After Rory is accepted to attend the prestigious Chilton Preparatory Academy, Lorelai begs her parents for financial help due to the high tuition expenses. Her parents agree under the condition that she and Rory eat dinner with them every Friday night.

In season five, Rory has an affair with her first boyfriend Dean (played by Jared Padalecki), who is married to Lindsay (played by Arielle Kebbel). After realising the implications of being with a married man, Rory decides to call off the affair through a letter that Lorelai delivers to Dean and Lindsay finds. The two end up getting divorced while Dean and Rory pursue a relationship until she becomes attracted to a fellow Yale University student named Logan Huntzberger.

Stewart did not name which of Rory’s mistakes she specifically related to, but she previously found herself involved in a similar situation to the main character. In 2012, the actress reportedly engaged in a romantic relationship with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart had been dating Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson at the time, while Sanders, 53, was married to Liberty Ross.

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” Stewart later said in a statement toUS Weekly. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Sanders released his own statement at the time. “I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family,” the director told US Weekly. “My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together.”

Since then, Pattinson and Stewart have ended their relationship. Currently, Pattinson is with Suki Waterhouse and they recently welcomed their first child together. Stewart has been engaged to Dylan Meyer since November 2021.

The Twilight star has yet to reveal many details about her upcoming wedding, but has mentioned that if she were to have a more traditional wedding with traditional attire she would choose the dress she wore when her character Bella Swan was marrying Edward Cullen in Breaking Dawn: Part One.

“I think if I were to ever do like a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one,” she said while recapping her outfits on Who What Wear.