Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kristin Chenoweth has opened up about her experience with domestic abuse.

The Broadway actor, 55, revealed in a series of posts that she was “severely abused” in a past relationship by an unnamed ex. Chenoweth’s admission comes after she had reacted to a video of Sean “Diddy” Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in resurfaced security footage.

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, the Glee star wrote: “Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real.”

However, her post drew criticism from fans for appearing sympathetic toward Combs, as one person told Chenoweth to pray for “victims” and not “evil abusers”. In response, she took the opportunity to share her own experience.

“Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go,” Chenoweth began in a separate post. “Several years ago I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better.

Kristin Chenoweth shares she’s a survivor of domestic abuse ( Getty Images for Hearst )

“I was deeply injured physically and spiritually,” she continued. “The only thing I knew to do when I got out was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused. So. There y’all go.”

Chenoweth explained in another post that “it was the lowest I’ve been in my life” but noted that “it takes years… to heal” from domestic abuse.

“I must admit I haven’t forgiven yet. It’s beyond me. God is helping me through that part,” she added, as she hoped that sharing her experience “helped someone” else.

The singer is currently married to husband Josh Bryant. Prior to their wedding, which took place in September 2023, Chenoweth was engaged to actor Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001. She has previously dated Lane Garrison, Seth Green, Aaron Sorkin, and Dana Brunetti.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Chenoweth for comment.

Chenoweth’s candid posts come after resurfaced security footage showed Combs punching and kicking Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. The video, obtained by CNN, showed the music mogul in a towel chasing Ventura down the hallway, before attacking her near the elevators. He then attempted to drag her back down the hallway.

After pushing Ventura to the ground, Combs retrieved a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turned around and kicked her again as she was on the floor. Ventura was later seen in the footage slowly standing up and gathering items from the floor before reaching for a hotel phone on the hallway wall near the elevators. Combs returned, still in a towel and socks, as a mirror directly across from the security camera showed him shoving Ventura. He was then seen hurling an object at her.

The incident allegedly took place in the InterContinental Hotel in the Century City area of Los Angeles. According to CNN, Combs later paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage.

The video appeared to corroborate several allegations made in a lawsuit brought by Ventura in November 2023, in which she claimed she was raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years. Ventura and Combs settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount one day after it was filed.

On Sunday 19 May, Combs posted an Instagram video apologising for the incident seen in the security footage. He called his behaviour “inexcusable” and said he “takes full responsibility for his actions in the video,” though did not mention Ventura by name.

Combs referred to the incident as “one of the darkest times in his life”, saying that he was “f***ed up” and is “disgusted by his actions”.

He said he “has asked God for his mercy and grace” but is “not asking for forgiveness”, adding that he is “truly sorry” and that he sought professional help and went to therapy and rehab in the aftermath of the 2016 incident.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said. “I was f***ed up – I hit rock bottom – but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.”

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org.