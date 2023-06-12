Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kristin Davis has spoken candidly about the judgement she’s faced over her cosmetic surgery, with the actress revealing she cried after she was “ridiculed relentlessly” over her facial filler injections.

The Sex and the City star, 58, opened up about her cosmetic surgery journey, and the impact it has had on her mental health, during an interview with The Telegraph.

According to Davis, she was surprised by the level of criticism and pressure she’s faced about ageing, even despite the years she’s spent in the spotlight. However, she said the pressure also came from within, as she admitted it is “hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times”.

“It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to - but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted…” she said.

As for what she has had done, the And Just Like That star said she originally started with Botox, and that she was “super excited” about the results.

“I was super excited I didn’t have to have my lateral lines,” she explained, while gesturing to the lines on her forehead, before adding: “But I didn’t do anything else for a long time.”

However, Davis then began to experiment with injectable fillers, which can be used to “plump thin lips, enhance shallow contours, soften facial creases, remove wrinkles and improve the appearance of scars,” according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

But, according to the actress, the issue with fillers is that the results can drastically differ, which means that there have been times when her “bad” results have resulted in ridicule.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly,” she revealed. “And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Davis also said that she receives the brunt of the “blame” when the results of the fillers have been bad, enough though she has no control over the outcome.

“You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong - [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face…” she said while reflecting on lip injections she’d gotten done, before adding: “No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time. But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually.

She continued: “The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people.”

As for whether she has continued to undergo cosmetic surgery, Davis said that she has taken on a more relaxed viewpoint, and can no longer “keep up” with the demands of plastic surgery.

“It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up. I don’t have time,” she said. The second season of And Just Like That, in which Davis reprises her role of Charlotte York, returns on 22 June.

In the candid interview, Davis also opened up about whether she follows a special diet or exercise routine, with the actress revealing that her busy schedule means she just eats “what the kids are eating”. The actress adopted her daughter, Gemma Rose, in 2011, and her son, Wilson, in 2018.

However, Davis said that she abstained from alcohol since she was in her early 20s, as she revealed that she used to have a drinking problem.

“It was enough of a problem for me to go: ‘This is something that could get in the way of what I want to do in life.’ Luckily my first boyfriend out of school was sober - which was super-duper helpful,” she said.