Kusha Kapila has announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia.

The 33-year-old actor, comedian, and content creator from India announced the news of the split via an Instagram post on Monday (26 June).

“Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways,” Kapila wrote.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision by any means but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align.”

She added: “We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Kapila revealed that she and Ahluwalia will continue to co-parent their daughter Maya “and continue to be each other’s cheerleaders and pillars of support”.

The former couple wedded in 2017 after several years of dating.

Kapila shared that the decision of separating from her partner hasn’t been an easy one for her and her family.

“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families,” she wrote. “Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade.

“We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other.”

Ever since the news broke out, many fans started sharing negative comments and memes about Kapila and Ahluwalia’s relationship on social media.

However, some fans defended the content creator from trolls, writing: “Why is divorce looked at in a negative manner? It’s empowering for most if planned well.”

Another person added: “Utterly ridiculous how Kusha Kapila is trending on Twitter after announcing her divorce. Maybe it’s an unpopular opinion, but I think meme culture has ruined the frame of reference of how we respond to things on the Internet – with a skew towards unkindness more often than not.”

Novelist Dilip Rangwani wrote: “I wonder why people are not interested to see the other side of coin and always in hurry to judge and question someone’s character.”

One person wrote: “It’s so funny that all some men care about is how to bring down a woman that is earning and has a name for herself, while not understanding that separation is mutual and the man involved has also decided to part ways. Please grow up and let people live.”