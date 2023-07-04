Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage.

Richards joined the popular Bravo reality series in 2010 with Umansky making regular appearances over the last 13 years.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source confirmed to People on Monday (3 July).

The separation will affect both Real Housewives, which is gearing up for its 13th season, and the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, which follows Umansky’s real estate business as two of their daughters work as agents.

Richards has already filmed the second season of the Netflix show, according to Deadline.

The Independent has contacted Richards’s representative for comment.

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, met in 1994. Richards had previously divorced her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter, Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky (Getty Images for Homeless Not To)

Richards and Umansky later married in January 1996 and went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

The couple have shut down rumours about the breakdown of their relationship on numerous occasions over the years.

“We’re the same, with or without cameras. We’re just super real and we know each other and we’re real,” Umansky told People in March 2013. “We don’t have any secrets to hide. That’s one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons.”

In the first season of RHOBH, psychic medium Allison DuBois predicted that Richards and Umansky would eventually split up.

Reacting to the news of the pair’s reported split on Instagram on Monday, DuBois wrote: “My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment, ‘I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming.

“People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you armchair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop.”

Earlier this year, Richards hit out at critics accusing her of using the diabetes medication drug, Ozempic, for weight loss purposes.