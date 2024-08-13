Kylie Jenner hits back at Ozempic claims as she discusses being body shamed

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kylie Jenner has hit back at claims that she’s taking Ozempic, a popular Type 2 diabetes medication known for its weight loss side effects.

The 27-year-old reality star addressed the online scrutiny she’s faced for her appearance during an interview with British Vogue published on August 13. In the cover story, Jenner explained that when she gave birth to her two children – Stormi, six, and Aire, two – who she shares with ex Travis Scott, she was 200 pounds.

When she “finally lost all the baby weight” after having her daughter, she then got pregnant with Aire two months later. However, Jenner acknowledged that when she went through the process of losing weight after having her second child, the body-shaming comments didn’t stop.

“I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again,” she explained. “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something.”

When asked if she’s noticed people online claiming she was using Ozempic to lose weight, Jenner said yes. The Kardashians star emphasized how much the criticism upset her, especially as it came after she’d given birth twice.

“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side-by-sides of me three months postpartum,” she added. “I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’”

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child at age 20, and her second child at age 24 ( Getty Images for The Met Museum )

Earlier this year, Jenner’s friend Yris Palmer didn’t hesitate to come to her defense amid the body shaming remarks. When Palmer posted a TikTok video with the Kylie Beauty founder in March, many people in the comments claimed that Jenner appeared to be using Ozempic.

Palmer was quick to shut down the speculation. “Actually my friend is back to her pre-baby weight and looks amazing,” she responded, along with the smiling face with hearts emoji.

Since welcoming her son Aire in February 2022, Jenner has continued to speak out about how her body has changed. One month after giving birth to her second child, whose name was changed from Wolf Webster to Aire Webster, Jenner opened up about her postpartum struggles in a post shared to her Instagram Story.

“I just want to say... my postpartum has not been easy,” she said on Instagram at the time. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

She continued: “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

Weeks later, Jenner revealed that she’d lost a lot of the weight she’d gained during her second pregnancy. “Gained 60 lbs again this pregnancy,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, which included a boomerang of herself walking on a treadmill. “Down 40 lbs… just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo.”

Elsewhere during her interview with British Vogue, Jenner opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression, which she experienced for the first time at age 20 after the birth of her daughter, Stormi. Jenner admitted that her “baby blues” also lasted about a year after welcoming her son. However, the symptoms were more intense the second time around.

“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year,” she explained. “Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.”

“It hit me differently both times,” Jenner said. “Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically].”