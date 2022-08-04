Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for not wearing hairnet or gloves in cosmetics lab

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has been accused of not following sanitation protocols after she was pictured visiting the Kylie Cosmetics lab without a hairnet or gloves.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old beauty mogul visited the cosmetics factory in Milan, Italy where she shared with her followers a behind-the-scenes look at upcoming Kylie Cosmetics products. “We are in Milan for 24 hours to visit all of the makeup factories to check on new Kylie Cosmetics stuff coming that I am very excited about, and I wanted to take you guys along with me,” Jenner said in a TikTok video posted to her account.

“Perfecting new @kyliecosmetics in Italy today,” she captioned the video. In the clip, Jenner is seen wearing a white lab coat as she toured the factory and observed some of her brand’s makeup products being made. The reality star was also filmed pouring a shimmer powder into a measuring cup, and testing a cream concealer or foundation on her hand. She then uses her finger to test out a pressed powder product.

On her Instagram page, Jenner also shared photos of herself mixing ingredients together.

Despite the products being the intended subject, Jenner’s followers seemed to pay more attention to her lack of PPE – personal protective equipment – while touring the cosmetics lab. Jenner’s long black hair was exposed in many of the social media posts and her long manicured nails were handling many of the products without gloves.

“No gloves? No mask? No hair net?” asked one Instagram user.

“I hope none of the hairs ended up in those containers,” wrote someone else.

“I just see so many lab rules not being followed,” a third person commented.

Emmy award-winning makeup artist and cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett also called out Jenner for not following sanitary protocols, and even posted a photo to his own Instagram page accusing Jenner of “gaslighting” her customers.

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job,” he captioned his post, which showed Jenner in the lab with her hair exposed. “I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES.”

“Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics. And I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.”

Following the backlash, Jenner left a comment under Bennett’s post on Thursday denying the accusations. The reality television star clarified that the picture was “not taken in a manufacturing facility” and blasted Bennett for “spreading false information”.

“Kevin - this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. That’s completely unacceptable, I agree,” she replied.

“This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing,” she continued. “No one is putting customers at risk! Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information!!!!”

The Independent has contacted Kylie Jenner for comment.