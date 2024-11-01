Kylie Jenner faces criticism over Halloween costume that ‘isn’t a costume’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If your Halloween costume entails professional makeup and quality lighting, is it really a Halloween costume? That’s what many fans of the spooky holiday were asking after seeing Kylie Jenner’s Halloween costume this year.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who’s known for having pulled off some elaborate Halloween costumes over the years, took to Instagram on Thursday (October 31) to share one of her many looks for this year’s celebrations.

Jenner, 27, was photographed completely nude as she recreated actor Demi Moore’s pose from the poster for 1996’s Striptease. She channeled the Hollywood star by wearing a similar long black hairstyle with bangs, crossing one leg over the other and staring directly into the camera in front of a blue backdrop.

The reality TV star then shared another image of her Striptease Halloween costume, as she wore a bedazzled bikini top and bottom, similar to the one seen in the film.

Although Jenner’s look was almost identical to Moore in Striptease, it seemed that social media users weren’t exactly applauding the beauty guru’s Halloween costume. In fact, many people were frustrated that Jenner’s Striptease look was even considered a costume at all.

Kylie Jenner’s Demi Moore-inspired Halloween costume is being labeled by critics as simply a ‘photoshoot’ ( Getty Images )

“My pet peeve is celebrities ‘dressing up for halloween’ and it’s a professional photoshoot,” wrote one user on X/Twitter in response to Jenner’s posts.

“Celebrities paying for photoshoots of them being other celebrities does not count as Halloween omg!” said someone else. “You got glam, an editing team, a photographer, give us a break!”

“This isn’t a costume. She’s just naked and posing like the movie poster,” a third person commented, while another user said: “Celebrity Halloween is so boring to me wow you spent a lot of money and hired someone to make you look exactly like the character yawn.”

Jenner wasn’t the only celebrity to let fans down with their Halloween costume this year. Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, also took things to the next level when she transformed herself into an “albino alligator” for Halloween. The Skims founder, 44, shared photos and videos of herself covered head-to-toe in white prosthetic scales, complete with a reptile-like tail.

However, many people reacted by saying that celebrities having unlimited resources for hair and makeup and special effects takes the fun out of the holiday.

“Nothing more boring than celebrities doing a high glam photoshoot with unlimited budget for halloween and calling it a costume,” said one user.

For others, they believe it doesn’t count as a Halloween costume unless you wear the elaborate look to a Halloween party or while trick-or-treating, like one person who commented: “Celebrities dressing up for a Halloween photoshoot will never be impressive to me, I’m sorry. I feel like going to the club or a house party in your costume should be an entry level requirement.”

“Celebrities are so bizarre. You just did a photoshoot girl, and idk what you want us to do with that,” another user wrote. “If you aren’t worming out on a random red carpet like Heidi Klum, we don’t care.”

Indeed, Heidi Klum – the queen of Halloween – took her legendary Halloween tradition to new heights when she transformed into ET for her annual bash at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Her costume, inspired by director Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic, was complete with a glowing fingertip and a motorized headpiece, as well as a mouth and eyes that her team could operate remotely.

The America’s Got Talent judge even revealed that she spent over a year working on her Halloween costume. However, according to fans, nothing will ever beat the supermodel’s iconic Halloween costume in 2022, when she was simply dressed as a worm.