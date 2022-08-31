The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Kylie Jenner claps back at TikTok critic: ‘It’s really not that deep’
“It’s really not that deep or calculated,” Jenner wrote on TikTok.
Kylie Jenner addressed how she still does “normal things” after a critic on TikTok claimed that she was trying too hard to be relatable while promoting her new makeup.
On her own TikTok page earlier this week, the 25-year-old reality star posted a video of herself putting on and reviewing one of the newest lip products from her line Kylie Cosmetics.
In response to that video, TikTok user @plasticchandler claimed that Jenner’s makeup review was “very curated to the style of an influencer” and called her out for going to her car for the sole purpose of filming her makeup review.
“This is something Emma Chamberlain would post,” he said. “And I just think it’s interesting because it’s like, you’re a billionaire, girl. Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multimillion-dollar home?”
“Like you did not go to the store and pick that up,” he continued. “You didn’t get home from somewhere and get it from your mailbox. Like that was very deliberate of going to your car to do that. And the phone drop was kind of cringey.”
He also claimed that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family have “never lived a normal” lives, so they had to take traits from influencers in order to seem like they “can relate” to other people.
Jenner pushed back in the comments on @plasticchandler’s clip: “It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 mins to make. And yes I still drive and do normal things.”
Multiple viewers in the comments of Jenner’s video, which has over 9.5m views, also agreed with @plasticchandler and made fun of how her phone fell in the clip.
“That was the most intentional drop I’ve ever seen,” one wrote.
“Girl, did you just walk out [of] the mansion to go in your car as if you went to the store and couldn’t wait to try it,” another added.
A third person sarcastically wrote: “How to be relatable: step one: get into the car, step two: drop phone. THAT’S IT.”
This isn’t the first time The Kardashians star has clapped back at critics on TikTok. When she shared a video with her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, fans in the comments sparked a conversation about how large Jenner’s lips appeared to be.
Responding to those remarks, the mom of two clarified why her lips looked like that in the clip and wrote: “It’s the filter but go off.”
