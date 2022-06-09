Kylie Jenner fans are “creeped out” by her brother’s comment on her recent naked bikini social media post.

On Monday, the 24-year-old reality star broke the internet when she shared a picture of herself wearing a nude triangle bikini top designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. The swimsuit top featured a realistic graphic of exposed nude breasts, captioning her Instagram post: “free the nipple”.

Jenner’s friends and fans flooded her comments section with praise, echoing her “free the nipple” sentiment. But one comment that has left people confused was one left by Jenner’s half-brother, Brandon Jenner.

Brandon showed his support for his Kylie’s bombshell Instagram post with a set of emojis, including a laughing face and a pair of raised hands. Fans were quick to respond to Brandon’s comment, calling the musician “creepy” and “weird” for reacting to a barely-there picture of his half-sister.

“Is it just me or it’s weird that her brother commented on this,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This comment is beyond creepy,” someone else chimed in. “If there was any post you should comment on from your sister, this was not it,” another person said.

However, a fair share of fans defended Brandon by calling out the “weird” commenters for “sexualising” what is just a set of emojis under his sister’s post.

“Y’all are weird for sexualising his comment when he was just laughing at the bikini and supporting the movement in general,” one person said. “Way to try to make him feel creepy over a simple comment of emojis.”

“People in these replies are making this comment weird,” said another defender. “He definitely wasn’t trying to be creepy at all.”

“Brothers supporting their sisters! I’m all for it - the thing wrong here is the idiots who have an issue with the comment,” a third person wrote. “They are the ones sexualising it and need to have a word with themselves! Be free, free the nipple!”

Brandon, 41, is a half-brother to Kendall and Kylie Jenner. They share the same father, Caitlyn Jenner, while Brandon’s mother is actress Linda Thompson.