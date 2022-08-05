Kylie Jenner heard calling Stormi ‘spoilt’ on Harrods shopping trip

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has shared a TikTok video from a recent shopping trip to Harrods in London with her daughter, Stormi Webster, in which she can be heard calling the child “spoilt”.

In the clip, the 24-year-old films herself walking around the department store while looking at some of her own Kylie Cosmetic products.

Afterwards, the pair were seen enjoying afternoon tea, comprising finger sandwiches and scones.

The four-year-old was then taken to a room with her mother that was filled with clothing, shoes and accessories ready for Stormi to try on.

Among the items on display were Converse trainers and Christian Dior handbags.

“Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner said. “Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl.”

Stormi replied that she was going to try on some of the items.

The clip comes after Jenner was accused of not abiding by safety protocol on a recent visit to her Kylie Cosmetics lab.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old founder visited the cosmetics factory for ner namesake beauty brand in Milan, Italy.

While there, Jenner shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs to offer fans a glimpse at upcoming Kylie Cosmetics products.

“We are in Milan for 24 hours to visit all of the makeup factories to check on new Kylie Cosmetics stuff coming that I am very excited about, and I wanted to take you guys along with me,” Jenner said in a TikTok video posted to her account.

However, in the clip the reality star was shown not wearing a hairnet or gloves, prompting criticism from fans.

Jenner later confirmed that no protocol had been breached because the content was not taken in a manufacturing facility.

“I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. That’s completely unacceptable I agree,” she wrote in response to one critic.

“This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. No one is putting customers at risk!”