Fans criticise Kylie Jenner for bragging about her and Travis Scott’s jets amid heatwave

‘This is why we need to tax the rich’

Inga Parkel
Monday 18 July 2022 17:50
Kylie Jenner has received criticism after bragging about her and Travis Scott’s two private jets amid the record-breaking heatwave overtaking Western Europe and parts of the US.

On Friday (15 July), the socialite posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and partner Scott hugging in front of their two private jets, alongside the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

Below, in the comment section, fans have mocked Jenner for her “obnoxious” post, with many claiming it feels “out of touch”.

“Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using private jets to a two hours drive car ride,” one responded. “Yeah, I would be embarrassed to post this.”

“This is why we need to tax the rich,” another agreed.

A third commented: “As we choose between gas and meals.”

“Your humbleness is admirable,” someone added sarcastically, with another joking: “She just called us all broke respectfully.”

“Your waste of gas emissions or mine?” one fan wrote.

Kylie Jenner Instagram post

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram screenshot)

Another user questioned: “Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the one per cent gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?”

Jenner’s post comes amid exponentially high gas prices across the US due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, many parts of the US are bracing for “dangerous and record-breaking heat”, joining the UK and other parts of Western European currently experiencing a major heatwave, which experts have attributed to the ongoing climate crisis.

