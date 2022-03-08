US gas prices hit all-time high amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
US gas price average sets new record high
US gas prices have hit an all-time high amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
American motorists are now paying an average of $4.173 a gallon when they fill up, according to AAA, previously known as the American Automobile Association.
The previous record, $4.10 a gallon, was set in July 2008 – adjusted for inflation that would be around $5.37 in 2022 prices.
AAA data shows that gas prices increased 10 cents in one day and 55 cents compared to last week.
More follows...
