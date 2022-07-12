Kylie Jenner calls Travis Scott out for smoking while taking photos of her

Kylie Jenner has called her boyfriend Travis Scott out for smoking while taking pictures of her.

The reality star, 24, addressed the smoky background in her recent Instagram photos in a caption, where she acknowledged that the rapper was to blame for the appearance.

“Not me looking back at all these pics Trav took of me and there’s smoke in all them,” she wrote, along with three rolling eye emojis, the laughing face emoji, and a smoke emoji.

In the first image, in which the air aroundThe Kardashians star was visibly smoky, she could be seen posing in a leather, long-sleeved mini-dress. She completed the outfit with black heels, sunglasses, and a purse.

For her second image, Jenner appeared to be walking into a cloud of smoke, as the Kyle Cosmetics star was captured with her hand up and her face close to the camera.

The third post, which appeared to be smoke-free, showed a video of the beauty mogul posing in front of a mirror.

As of 12 July, the post has more than 4.2m likes, with friends and fans in the comments praising Jenner and her outfit, while also finding amusement in the caption.

“You are smokin hot. Look at you queen!!!!!” the model’s sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while another person said: “SOOOO GORGEOUS.”

Other fans shared their thoughts on Scott’s photography skills and joked about him smoking marijuana while taking the pictures.

“It’s the weed smoke for me,” one person wrote.

Jenner also shared a separate post in the same outfit, in which the 31-year-old singer could be seen embracing her. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Jenner has previously honoured her partner on special occasions, as she dedicated a Father’s Day post to him in June. In the photo, Scott could be seen with his and Jenner’s five-month old son and four-year-old daughter, Stormi. The Kylie Baby founder had covered her son’s face with a small brown heart emoji.

“Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you,” she wrote in the caption.

That same day, she shared another photo of Scott and their son wearing matching shoes from Nike.

However, since welcoming their second child in February, whose name was previously Wolf, the couple have mostly maintained their privacy on social media. The couple have not yet revealed what their son’s new name is.